Rick Ross Showcases His Slick New Maybach Fit For A Boss

Rick Ross will be riding around like a boss in a spanking new Maybach 650

If there’s anyone who’s hoping that the US doesn’t go into lockdown, it’s Rick Ross with his new Mercedes-Benz Maybach. Perhaps as a distraction from the chaos that the world has descended into amidst the Coronavirus, the “Gold Roses” rapper has purchased himself a new luxury vehicle to stunt in. “My New 2020 Maybach 650 juss landed,” he wrote on the ‘gram alongside a video of his new wheels.

It is no secret that Maybachs are Ricky Rozay’s favorite cars. He has a few of the German automobiles in his garage and even named his record label after the brand. Maybach Music Group was founded in 2009 and is home to artists such as Meek Mill and Omarion. Ross’s new ride has been described as one of the most luxurious sedans in the world, with a price tag that starts at $173,000. You’d never imagine that stock markets around the world are crashing.

Ross’s gift to himself comes after a week in which his long-running beef with 50 Cent looked to be catching up with him. The two have a feud that goes back to January 2009, and all began because the “Candy Shop” artist apparently looked at him the wrong way at the BET Hip Hop Awards the previous year. In 2015, Fiddy was sued by Ross’ baby mama, Lastonia Leviston, who claimed that the Queens rapper had posted a sex tape of her online. She was awarded $7 million in the suit, but Fifty claims that it was actually Ross who posted the NSFW tape first and then sued his law firm after alleging that Reed Smith failed to secure evidence and testimony from Ross. The record producer has now been handed a subpoena to testify in the lawsuit with $32 million.

Rick Ross can now ride to his deposition like a boss in his new Maybach.