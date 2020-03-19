Migos Agree To Pay Up $30K In Fyre Festival Lawsuit

Migos members, Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff, now owes $30K after a settlement of a lawsuit involving the infamous Fyre Festival.

The catastrophe that surrounded the Fyre Fest music festival, an event that never came to be, has spurred headlines for years now, even inspiring a documentary about the scandal. Now, Migos members have been ordered to pay $30,000 in a recent settlement over the failed event, which was originally set to take place in April and May of 2017. Court documents obtained by The Blast outline the details of the decision, saying, “The Defendant shall pay the total sum of $30,000 (the ‘Settlement Payment’), as full and final settlement and complete satisfaction of any claims the Trustee has raised against the Defendant.”

The three rappers had allegedly been paid $100K to perform at the festival that eventually fell apart, but the new settlement ensures that the group will no longer have to answer to any additional claims made against them in regard to the event after the agreed-upon fee has been paid. The producers behind the infamous Fyre Fest, including Fyre Media CEO Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, have since been accused of fraud and a grand conspiracy to rip off fans who bought in to the Coachella-inspired festival which promised a luxurious entertainment experience to ticket holders.

Performers originally booked for the event included Migos, Pusha-T, Skepta, Rae Sremmurd, and blink-182. The pop-punk band announced they were canceling their involvement in the festival after reports began to surface about production issues, and band member Matt Skiba has since joked that he willed the event into collapse with witchcraft.

Ja Rule is probably breathing a sigh of relief after coming out victorious in his lawsuit.