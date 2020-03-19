Eminem Reveals Winner For #GodzillaChallenge Grand Prize

Eminem has crowned a winner in his Godzilla Challenge, and it’s a young superfan.

In late February, Eminem took to the growing social media platform Triller, to issue a challenge to his fans and followers. In the video that Em posted, he was rapping his verse on his Juice WRLD assisted track “Godzilla,” which came out on his new album “Music To Be Murdered By.” The caption explained that the rules were to spit the fast spitting verse as best as possible for an undisclosed prize and a repost from the “Rap God.”

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter to announce the big winner in a post that showcased the contestant’s entry. Eminem also shared a link to his website, which displayed an additional 4 runner ups. “‘Godzilla, fire spitter, monster’ #GodzillaChallenge @triller winner squad on the site. Shout out to the homie jacksherlock1 on taking the #1 spot!” Eminem tweeted.

Some fans were bemused to find out that after so many tried and even managed to breathlessly deliver every last syllable of the verse, the winner and some others actually lip-synced the verse. The actual winner in particular also showed off all his Slim Shady records during his video entry, so it’s hard to believe it did not contribute to his victory.

“Godzilla, fire spitter, monster” ? #GodzillaChallenge @triller winner squad on the site. Shout out to the homie jacksherlock1 on taking the #1 spot! https://t.co/5Es6a20KPN pic.twitter.com/b0j9KgwOD1 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 18, 2020

Eminem’s verse in “Godzilla” reportedly features an incredible delivery of over approximately 220 words and 330 syllables in 30 seconds. Many attempted the challenge and failed while others were successful in their rendition of the super-fast spitting verse. Even some celebrities gave it a shot but didn’t quite make the mark. Congratulations to the winner of this challenge. Do you think he will share what the grand prize was?