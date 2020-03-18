Tekashi 6ix9ine Hit With $2.25 Million Lawsuit By Fashion Nova

Tekashi 6ix9ine has a mountain of legal troubles awaiting him when he leaves prison this summer.

You’d think Tekashi 6ix9ine’s life was bad enough sitting in a jail cell, but the man is now being sued as well. The “Stoopid” rapper has a legal battle on his hands courtesy of a contract he did not fulfill. Before 6ix9ine found himself in police custody over his dealings with the notorious Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, he had signed an agreement with Fashion Nova to promote their gears. Using his fame and massive social media following, Tekashi would post about the clothing brand and drop them into his music as he saw fit. Then the rapper was arrested, and everything turned on its head.

You see, Fashion Nova wasn’t too pleased that the artist they had selected to represent their brand was facing charges of racketeering, firearms possession, and conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. In his bid to avoid life imprisonment, the 23-year-old accepted a plea bargain that saw him testifying against his fellow gang members. Fashion Nova alleges that they did not know about 6ix9ine’s criminal activity as his team had withheld that information and that his trial testimony was damaging to his ability to be a good brand ambassador.

That wasn’t his only fault. Part of the contract stated that Tekashi 6ix9ine was supposed to reference Fashion Nova in his collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, “MAMA.” Instead, the track includes a lyric about women’s brand “Apple Bottoms.” Let’s not forget that Cardi B is also a Fashion Nova ambassador, and she and Nicki Minaj are sworn enemies, leaving the “Yikes” rapper enraged at the thought of 69 mentioning Fashion Nova in one of her songs.

As Tekashi 6ix9ine had already accepted an advance of $225,000, Fashion Nova is now suing him for ten times that at $2.25 million, TMZ reported. Not something he’ll be looking forward to sorting out when he is released on August 2nd.