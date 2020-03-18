Nicki Minaj Now Richest Female Rapper Of All-Time With $100 Million Net Worth

Nicki Minaj further cements her place as the G.O.A.T. of female hip hop with an estimated net worth of over $100 million.

The “Yikes” rapper may not have a Grammy Award under her belt, but she doesn’t need one as she has just become the richest female rapper in history. The Queens femcee made people first take note in 2010 when she released her debut album, Pink Friday, and her career has been rose-colored ever since. Nicki Minaj has sold 20 million singles as a lead artist and triples that as a featured artist. Her album sales are more than 5 million worldwide, and her awards cabinet is overflowing, leaving no doubt as to her prowess. All that revenue now means that Trinidadian-born rapper is worth $100 million.

Nicki’s record label, Young Money, broke the news in a tweet which showed off the 37-year-old in a candy floss pink wig that fans came to associate her with early on. “Nicki Minaj has become the first female rapper in history to amass a $100 million net worth,” the official Twitter account stated using the hashtag ‘QueenTingz’. In order to gain a grasp of what that impressive number means, it might be helpful to know that Queen Latifah has earned $60 million, Missy Elliott has $50 million in her vault, and there is $18 million to Lil Kim’s name.

At the end of last year, Nicki Minaj was honored by Billboard at their Women in Music awards. She was given the inaugural Game Changer Award after doing just that by becoming the first female to get 100 appearances on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. During an interview with the music publication, Nicki expressed pride at seeing more female rappers emerge, and we already know that she has taken Megan Thee Stallion somewhat under her wing.

So, in the words of Onika herself, “You can be the king, but watch the queen conquer.”