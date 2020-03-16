Lil Reese Twitter Suspended Over Racist Coronavirus Tweet

Lil Reese stirs some controversies on Twitter with a “racist” tweet about coronavirus.

It has been seen in the past where panic has caused many persons to do or say things they would have never attempt if they were not gripped with fear. Just a few days ago, Lil Reese resisted the high road and decided to call out who he thinks is responsible for the global lockdown rocking the world. Lil Reese took to his Twitter account about four days ago to post a “racist” message to the Chinese people. “Chinese people nasty asl man got the whole Earth globe f**k up,” the Chicago rapper tweeted.

The rapper faced immediate backlash for his comment, with many people asking him to remove the tweet. While some persons bashed Reese, others we in agreement with him, mentioning that the outbreak did start in China’s wet markets based in Wuhan. Since the start of the pandemic, the government of China has shut down all activities in these markets filled with live animals, some much more exotic than what westerns are used to. Other Twitter users in support of Lil Reese’s stance mentioned the way the Chinese government handled the situation should also be seen as a key factor in the spread of the virus.

While the Chicago rapper had some support, a majority of the tweets were branding him as a racist, with one person pointing out that he should change his handle to Lil Racist. Naturally, there were calls for the rapper’s account to be blocked or suspended for his insensitive comment about the people of China. Just a few hours passed before Reese took to another social media platform to mention that his Twitter account was indeed suspended.

He took a screenshot of the official violation notification from Twitter to which he jokingly commented, “Lol Look how the Chinese people did my Twitter.”

Chinese people nasty asl man got the whole ? fuck up ????? — LilReese300 (@LilReese300) March 12, 2020

According to Live Science, the state of Illinois recorded its first coronavirus victim on January 24, 2020, “a Chicago resident in her 60s who returned from Wuhan after visiting ill relatives there.” The state Governor J.B. Pritzker, as banned gatherings of over 1000 persons and is asking for the postponement of events of 250 people or more in order to curb the spread of the virus.

While fear may have been at the root of Lil Reese’s comments, it is definitely no excuse for namecalling, especially at a time like this.