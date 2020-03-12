Kimbella Speak On Juelz Santana Revealing His Drug Addiction On Love & Hop Hop NY

Kimbella shed some light on why Juelz Santana speak out about his drug addiction on Love and Hip Hop New York.

Throughout the latest season of Love and Hip Hop: New York, Kimbella teased that she was putting together an album for Juelz Santana while he was still incarcerated. She announced that she would be putting together three different projects with the help of his brother, Twin. The projects will include some of his previously recorded music along with new features. We even saw her work with Jim Jones on the mixtape during the show.

In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” she previewed the new mixtape, #FREESANTANA. Kimbella says that the album consists of relatively new music and music that he made just a couple of years ago. She tells the Breakfast Club, “He was creating music up until the day that he left. Literally in the basement making music.”

Angela Yee asked about Santana’s substance abuse issues. Kimbella has been very vocal on Love and Hip Hop about his issues and the strain that it has put on their family. She said that him dealing with those particular problems was a big reason that he hadn’t recently put out any new music. She said that the first time he went to jail was when he had to face his addiction in a very real way. She said, “The first time he went to jail, for just thirty days, he had to detox in jail.”

She goes on to say that he recently told her that if he never went to jail, he probably would have died because of drug use.

Juelz Santana is currently serving time in a Virginia prison on gun charges stemming from a 2018 arrest. Sanatana fled from authorities after TSA agents found a loaded gun and Oxycontin in his carryon bag. Santana eventually pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. He was originally sentenced to months.

Although Santana has no release date yet, there is an approximate time of release. Kimbella says that the paperwork has been filed and that he will be out this summer.

#FREESANTANA is available to stream now on various streaming services. The other two projects Kimbella and Twin put together are slated to come out sometime later this year.