Ne-Yo & Charly Black Dropping A New Dancehall-R&B Infused Track “Over Again”

Ne-Yo and Charly Black are working on a new dancehall-R&B infused track.

R&B singer Ne-Yo and dancehall star Charly Black got some new music on the way. Dancehall music has been getting a lot more love on the international scene in the past couple of years. This has led to a lot more collaborations and sampling of reggae and dancehall songs. We have seen quite a few high profile collaborations in the last couple of years, with the likes of Koffee and Shenseea.

It seems we may be able to add one more major collaboration to the mix with Jamaican entertainer Charly Blacks teasing that he is working on a song with r&b superstar Ne-Yo. The “Bike Back” singer posted an image of himself and Ne-Yo to his Instagram, where he questioned the readiness of his fans for the new heat he’s about to drop. He wrote, “Who’s ready for this collaboration with me and rnb superstar @neyo….?”

The “Party Animal” deejay has been releasing tracks on a regular basis, finding major success in the soca and Latin markets. He has teamed up with talents such as Patrice Roberts, Play-N-Skillz, DJ Kass, and a few others to bring across some real dancefloor bangers. Ne-Yo has also been throwing his hat at different genres, incorporating a new Afro-sound into some of his latest releases. Neither artiste has provided any specific information about the track they are working on. However, both find pleasure in making feel-good music that centers around females, so that could be the general theme.

The collab is being praised by fellow entertainment heavyweights such as producer Troyton Music. He wrote, “Let’s bring some fire to this place bro.” While Troyton was not tagged to Charly’s post, the producer is the mastermind behind the upcoming track. Just a week before Charley’s post, he shared an image of all three men on a Los Angeles beach. Troyton has worked closely with Charly Blacks over the years, producing some of the singer’s biggest tracks and seems to also share a friendship with Ne-Yo. During the westside visit, he also stopped by Capitol Records and The Record Plant Recording Studio, presumably to work on the new track.

While Ne-Yo has not yet released any information about the new track, Charly and Troyton are excited for one of the biggest projects of their careers thus far.