Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta Season Nine is Packed With Drama, Watch Teaser

Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is arguably the most entertaining, most dramatic, and consistent city in the entire franchise. VH1 released the super trailer, and from the looks of it, this season is about to bring tons of drama with the entire cast. So here’s what’s going down.

Karlie Redd is an Atlanta OG this season and is always at the center of some type of controversy. In the trailer, you see the cast speculate about her relationship status and her being secretly married. We also see her get in several different physical altercations that take place throughout the season.

Stevie J returns to Atlanta, and he and Mimi Faust rekindle their friendship. In one scene, we see the two exes meet up in the studio to discuss their current relationships. Mimi tells him that she isn’t sure if she wants to get married to her long time girlfriend, Ty Young.

Sierra Gates, aka Sierra Glam, prepares to face some upcoming assault charges, and she also appears to have a pregnancy scare.

Rasheeda and Kirk are back this season and celebrating 20 years of marriage. This season they will share the behind the scenes issues going on with their son, who was arrested last year. Kirk also accuses Rasheeda’s mom of stealing from her store.

Joc is back this season and with a new girlfriend. This season he will work on making his relationship a priority.

Scrappy, Bambi, and Mama Dee fight through family drama and problems stemming from Mama Dee’s substance abuse issues. She seems to be trying to live a more sober lifestyle this season. There’s a huge confrontation at Scrappy’s surprise party when people accuse Dee of drinking, and all hell breaks loose.

Alexis Skyy is still in Atlanta and is still fighting over someone else’s man. However, on a more serious note, she is opening up this season about her human trafficking experience in an attempt to raise awareness.

LightSkinKeisha joins the Atlanta cast this season, but her stint may be cut short due to some of the drama. In one scene, she looks in the cameras and says, “that’s a wrap for me on Love and Hip Hop.”

There’s a strong supporting cast this season as well including, Scrapp Deleon, Spice, Kendra Robinson, Rodd “Shooter” Gates, Akbar V, Karen King, and BK Brasco. No matter who you’re tuning in to catch up with this season, the entire cast seems to bring it this year.