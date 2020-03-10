Joseline Hernandez Details Expectations From Her Upcoming Documentary, Ready For Backlash

Joseline Hernandez has been hustling in her TV career lately. She is currently starring in three reality shows, Love and Hip Hop: Miami, Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and Joseline’s Cabaret. The reality TV star is also the creator and producer of her cabaret show, which is streaming exclusively on the Zeus network. Now the Puerto Rican Princess has her sights set on another TV venture. Joseline announced on social media that she is planning to produce a documentary special about her life.

She posted a picture on Instagram of handwritten notes showing what she plans to show the world in the documentary. The project will chronicle her life from 2012-2019, and all the ups and downs that she has gone through. Some of the topics include “Exploitation, Alcohol..Drugs, baby daddy, and MONA SCOTT.”

As you may recall, Joseline has publicly called out Mona Scott in the past for allegedly taking advantage of her and her talent. She even threw shade at her earlier this year when she made an appearance on the Wendy Williams show. “Let’s be clear, she [Mona Scott] never created anything… she’s a talent scout,” Joseline said all while stressing that she’ss the creator and owner of Joseline’s Caberte.

It appears as if she will also discuss her life with Stevie J, who initially introduced the world to her as a TV personality. The two have a four-year-old daughter together and have had their tumultuous relationship chronicled on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. The two went through a rough custody battle, but have worked it out amicably.

Joseline plans on making the documentary a two-hour special but anticipated that some people are not going to be happy about it and will attempt to keep her quiet. A couple of days after she announced her new project in an Instagram post, she made another post saying, “My Docu series is so hot people mad. You can’t stop me from saying nothing! I can say and will say anything I want!! Sending emails and letters won’t stop me from Speaking on what happen [to me] from 2012-2019 so please save your time. Or shit can and will really get ugly.”

Joseline didn’t announce when the documentary will be available or what network she plans to work with.