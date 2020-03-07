Mavado Celebrates “Life” In New Track Prod. By Jahvy Ambassador

Mavado reminisces on just how much he has accomplished and how far he has come in his new track “Life.”

It is the ultimate story of rags to riches. Mavado keeps it real, and he doesn’t exclude the fight that takes place once you find yourself at the top of the food chain. The Gully Gad gives us a lot of vivid imagery of what his past looked like. He utilizes the popular one pants and one shoe line that so many have included in their track. While it doesn’t always feel believable, Vado delivers the lyrics in “Life” with a certain level of emotion that allows listeners to experience just what it is like to have one go-to suit of clothes, even if they have had closets on top of closets.

Vado has made it from the slum, something that so many other ghetto youts would love to accomplish. He gives thanks for the move. However, he knows that there is a lot that comes with being on top. Some so-called new friends try to make it into the circle once progress is noticed and those good old fashioned jealous backstabbers that he has to keep an eye out for.

His goals have been met as the message in the song is already getting across to his fans. “1Gad and thts the GullyGad! Dis man is my Biggest Motivator and Roll Model, frm ghetto to Up Town, from Broke to Stocks ! Real Ghetto Idol. Click the tick if uh been motivated by des Words,” commented one fan.