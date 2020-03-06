Tamar Braxton Announces New Solo Show “Get Ya Life” Watch The Teaser

The past few years have been a little rocky for Tamar Braxton, both personally and professionally. She went through a very messy and public divorce and got fired from The Real, a show that she helped create. After her firing, there was a lot of speculation as to what the RnB singer would do next, and where she might take her talents. She was allegedly in talks with Steve Harvey for a new radio show centered around her, but that never came to fruition.

Braxton Family Values, the show she has with her mother and sisters, is currently at a stalemate. Last season followed the family going through a lot of turmoil surrounding the show and left a lot of questions on whether or not they were going to move forward. According to reports, none of the women have signed contracts for a new season. With all the family drama going on, Tamar is forging forward with her own endeavors. We can officially report that she has a new show on WETv.

Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life will follow Tamar’s life as a mother, entrepreneur, artist, and more. Other than that, it is unclear on what the show will center around. Details are also limited as to what made her want to do the show, specifically with WETv at the reigns. In the past, she has been very vocal about her disappointment in how the network portrayed her on BFV as well as Tamar and Vince, the show she had with her Ex that lasted five seasons.

In the teaser trailer for the show, we see Tamar sitting in a chair in front of the cameras with her glam team getting her all made up. Then we hear an off camera voice ask the question, “So Tamar, what made you want to do this show?” As she opens her mouth to answer, the scene cuts to a graphic announcing the premiere date. I think we can all agree that Tamar makes great television and that her series is sure to be entertaining. The show is set to premiere in April.