Kendrick Lamar Returns To Social Media With Big Announcement

It’s been three years since Kendrick Lamar dropped his last album, but on Thursday he returned to social media with a big announcement.

Kendrick Lamar alongside his manager Dave Free announced their latest project called pgLand. The website describes the venture as a multilingual, artist-friendly service that artist can use to share their truths and stories across various media platforms including music, film, television, books and podcast. Essentially, the duo is providing writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers with a record label, movie studio and publishing house all in one.

Here is a snippet from their mission statement:

“Putting round pegs through square holes is not a process, but we embrace the idea of anarchy and challenges that make us stronger. pgLang is focused on using our experiences, and nurturing our many collaborators, to build stories that are equally accessible and engaging then fitting them within the best media.

We are creators — pgLang.”

In respect to the new launch the company has released a “visual mission statement” in the form of a four-and-a-half minute video directed by Dave Free, starring rising rapper and Lamar’s cousin Baby Keem and Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi. The clip features two new tracks including “Jump 2,” which features Kendrick and Baby Keem, as well as the end title music by Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch and Kamasi Washington. Jorja Smith also makes a cameo toward the end of the four-minute visual.

Baby Keem is the first artist to partner with pgLang.

Kendrick is in full boss-mode and has officially changed his Twitter and Instagram bio to read: “founder @pglang an at service company.” Unfortunately, we are unclear if these boss-moves signal new music or not.

Watch the pgLang mission visual and shop the limited-edition merch: