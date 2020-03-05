50 Cent Roast NYPD Cop Who Wanted Him Shot For Getting Demoted

50 Cent for the win!

Karma has a special way of biting you in the posterior end when you least expect it, and a police officer, who more or less ordered a hit on 50 Cent, is feeling its pinch. The NYPD demoted the Brooklyn precinct commanding officer to a role that may just be lower than that of a paper pusher. Quite a few social media trolls have even gone as far as to mention that he might as well become a security guard. According to New York Port, the deputy inspector named Emanuel Gonzalez was demoted to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section. At the time, he was the commanding officer of Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct.

The auxiliary program is second in line to the actual police. The program is the home to volunteer officers who “observe and report conditions requiring the services of the regular police,” as stated on NYPD’s website.

Fif was clearly in a celebratory mood as the news broke. He posted, “Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct. They bust his a** down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flashlight and badge.LOL HaHahahahahah #abcforlife #starzgettheapp.”

He continued his trolling in the comments, “He Top flight security now, I see you, I see you. LOL.”

While the time of his demotion lines up perfectly for the rapper, it seems the two situations were not related. According to NY Post, a spokesperson for the NYPD mentioned that “It is inaccurate to say the inspector was transferred as a result of any issues stemming from the 50 Cent allegations.”

Back in June 2019, Gonzalez mentioned to his officers during roll call that they were should to “shoot him on sight,” after mentioning the rapper. The beef between the former top cop and 50 began when, Gonzalez allegedly tried to muscle and extort Imran Jairam, the owner of the Love & Lust hip hop joint in New York. The owner mentioned that Gonzalez would turn the police and the State Liquor Authority on the club whenever the top cop didn’t get what he wanted. Things got heated when Fif took to Instagram to post what many perceived to be a threat aimed at Gonzalez.

Last year 50 Cent posted that he would be seeking legal advice for the hit NYPD has put out on his head. It seems he no longer has to worry about such things.