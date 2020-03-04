Trick Daddy Claps Back At Stevie J For Throwing Shade At Women On Love & Hip Hop Miami

When it comes to Love and Hip Hop, it doesn’t get more OG than Stevie J. He is a staple in the Atlanta franchise, and introduced the world to the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, for which we will always be grateful. The two share a daughter together, three-year-old Bonnie Bella.

Stevie has been pretty low key lately, enjoying the married life with his wife, Faith Evans. After struggling to settle on a custody agreement with Joseline at first, everything seems to be copasetic between them and the two have mostly kept their issues out of the headlines.

With a new season of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta right around the corner, Stevie must be wanting a little bit of the spotlight and took to social media to drum up some drama involving the women on the cast of the Miami franchise. In a post on his Twitter he said, “Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM,” Stevie wrote. “PM” is PreMadonna, his former castmate on the Atlanta franchise. He went on to say, “Fire hair & make up immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here!”

Good morning! Ladies retire those lace fronts from love n hip hop Miami! Except PM. Fire hair & make up immediately, have our beautiful Sisters looking nuts out here! — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) March 3, 2020

While many of his followers agreed that the ladies need to step their game up, one person, in particular, had to clap back and defend the women from his city, and on the LHHM cast with him, and that was Trick Daddy.

In a video posted to his Instagram, he addressed “girl dogs,” but stopped just shy of calling out Stevie by name. He said, “If you’re on social media and you’re commenting about girls from miami, and love and hip hop Miami, tnw it’s getting personal. That means you’re a girl dog. The next girl that say something I’m gonna slap the shit out of you like you a bi**h. You hear me boy?”

Just as things were getting heated, Stevie responded in his own video, saying that he meant no harm and only wanted to get the attention of the executives who handle hair and make up for the show. He said that he wants everyone to have peace and blessing and to live a happy and healthy lifestyle.

https://instagram.com/stories/hitmansteviej_1/2256973023176651326