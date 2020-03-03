Orlando Scandrick Savagely Shade Ex-Fiance Draya Michele

Draya Michele and Orlando Scandrick separated late last year, and they have been trolling each other since.

In December, Basketball Wives star Draya Michele revealed that she was single after splitting from her ex-fiance Orlando Scandrick. Since then, the reality star has held nothing back with shading her ex with subliminal slights on social media. Now it looks like Orlando is returning that shade.

A fan commented on Orlando’s most recent Instagram post to express their regret over the NFL player and his reality TV star ex-fiance’s split. “Man I hate that you are not with @drayamichele But I get it. Just keep doing you and great things will happen,” the fan wrote. After seeing the fan’s comment, Orlando saw a great opportunity to serve up the same dish that Draya has been serving with a side shade. “Who is that?” the NFL player replied to the comment.

The ex-couple has been engaged in an ongoing feud for some time now. Just this January, Draya took to Twitter to make an interesting revelation. “People be waaaaaaacccckkkkk when you take a step back and look at them,” she tweeted.

The day before that, fans speculated that Draya was alluding to her ex when she talked about a clown in her tweets. “Don’t hug a clown. Don’t kiss a clown. You’ll get their makeup on your face and everyone will know,” Draya wrote on Twitter.

Now with Orlando Scandrick returning the shots, it appears these two will be shooting for a while. The swimsuit line owner and professional athlete first started dating back in 2014. Since then, their relationship has been on-again-off-again. The ex-couple shares one son, 3-year-old Jru, and also have children from prior relationships. Even though they never made it to the aisle, we hope they can co-parent amicably.

There are rumors that Draya Michele is now dating rapper Nas. The pair was recently spotted partying together on a yacht.