Lil Baby Links With Lil Wayne In “Forever” Video

Lil Baby just dropped a new music video with Lil Wayne for their song “Forever.”

It’s been a pretty busy last few weeks for Lil Baby. The rapper released his second studio album My Turn, which is expected to debut at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The new album that was released on February 28 features rappers like Young Thug, Gunna, Future, Lil Wayne, and more. Lil Baby previously released visuals for his other album songs “Sum 2 Prove,” which is a solo as well as “Heatin Up,” which features Gunna.

Today Lil Baby released the official music video for his song “Forever” featuring Lil Wayne, the 10th track on the album. The production that was directed by Jon J showcases luxury cars, scantily clad women, and countless karats – a typical hip-hop playground.

The Atlanta rapper recently collaborated with Tunechi on another track called “I Do It” for the Young Money rapper’s new album “Funeral.” In his verse on “Forever,” Lil Wayne called Lil Baby his “compadre” to let it be known that they’re friends. During a recent interview with XXL, Tunechi also admitted that he is actually a fan of Lil Baby and that his voice reminds him of a young Weezy. That’s a huge compliment considering the fact that he is always in Wayne’s world and never seems to know any of the young rappers these days.

The views on Lil Baby’s new music video is steadily increasing as the numbers work in the rapper’s favor to assist his chart-topping debut. According to Hits Daily Double, Lil Baby’s album “My Turn” is projected to take the no. 1 spot on Billboard next week after moving an estimated 170k-190k equivalent album unit with a mere 7k in pure sales.

Check out the official video for “Forever” by Lil Baby feature Lil Wayne now.