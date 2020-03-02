Jadakiss Reveals Styles P Was Coming for Jay-Z On ‘Reservoir Dogs’

Jadakiss is opening up about some details behind a beef with hip-hop’s most respected figure.

Jadakiss recently sat down with Genius’ For the Record to talk about his career, revealing a behind-the-scenes story about a small beef that resulted in some in-studio tension between Jay-Z and Jada’s group, The Lox. Jadakiss recalled that the group was requested to lay down verses on “Reservoir Dogs”, a track featured on Jay’s album Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life.

The Lox were contacted by Hov’s team shortly after landing in New York after a weekend of shows. While the Yonkers rappers were willing to put in some studio time for the collaboration, they let the callers know that they would need to go home to drop off their bags before heading over. It seems Jay was inpatient, and his team told The Lox, “Nah, [JAY] wants you to come there right now.”

Jadakiss explained being inconvenienced by the situation, saying, “We ain’t got carry-ons. We got big sh*t we had to check. So that put us on edge a little, ‘cause we always lookin’ at it like, ‘If [JAY] just landed, would he just come to the studio with his luggage? No!’ But that was a good edge.” While the trio did head straight to the studio and Jada and Sheek Louch both recorded their verses, Styles P had until the next day to simmer on what had happened and come up with a verse aimed directly at Hov.

Styles’ first lines blatantly called Jay out, saying, “I don’t give a f*ck who you are, so f*ck who you are/I don’t care about a pretty b*tch, watch or a car/I don’t care about your block and whoever you shot/I don’t care about you album and whenever it drop”. Jadakiss went on to suggest that Jay Z was not oblivious to the shade, saying in the studio, “Well, it sounded like you talking about me on it.” Despite the direct shots laid out on his own track, Jay kept the verse, most likely because it was undeniably hot.