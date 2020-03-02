Deluxe Edition Of Mac Miller’s ‘Circles’ Set To Release This Month

Mac Miller fans continue to get special surprises from the late rapper’s camp.

Mac Miller’s sixth and last studio album, Circles, is being rereleased as a deluxe version later this month according to Miller’s family, with a compilation that will include two extra tracks. The songs “Right” and “Floating” will be added to the project which will be available in its new version on Friday, March 6th in CD form, and ready to stream on March 20th.

Additionally, the deluxe version of the album will also be released on vinyl next month. Speaking about the initial release of Miller’s posthumous album, his family originally announced, “This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it.”

Circles was first released in on January 17, over a year after his death in September of 2018. The project became the most pre-added album in Apple Music history and went on to debut at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The release gave Miller his sixth consecutive debut within the top 5. The album acts as a follow-up to 2018’s Swimming, which was produced by Jon Brion and earned Miller a Grammy nomination. Brion was also working on Circles with Mac at the time of his death.

Mac Miller changed the game as an independent artist early in his career, gaining a reputation as an artist willing to put in work despite having a history of addiction. Sadly, Mac was found dead in his home after an accidental overdose at only 26-years-old. The rapper, singer, and producer took a lethal combination of drugs on the night of his passing, including counterfeit pills which led to the arrest of several men involved in the distribution of the dangerous drugs. At the time of his death, Miller was reportedly excited about making new music and getting started on his upcoming tour.