Meek Mill Adds Twerking To His List Of Things Canceled In 2020

Twerking has been cancelled, according to Meek Mill.

Some inspired individual decided to put together the words “twist” and “jerk” as “twerk” to describe the bouncing dance move that has its origins in Jamaica. Although the booty-hopping was popular in the islands and New Orleans decades ago, Miley Cyrus’s performance at the 2013 MTV Video Awards set the internet alight and since then twerking seems to make an appearance in almost every hip-hop music video.

But Meek Mill ain’t having any of it.

“Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol,” he wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Y’all burnt twerking out.”

Some are suspecting whether the tweet was a dig at Nicki Minaj who is known for getting down low and perfecting the art of the twerk. Meek and the “Yikes” rapper had a thing between 2015 and 2017 and vibes have been bad between the pair ever since. Things got even more heated earlier this month when they ran into each other in an LA boutique. Nicki was with her husband, Kenneth Petty, at the time and a screaming match ensued that resulted in the “Going Bad” rapper being escorted out of the store. The altercation then moved to Twitter where Meek and Nicki three shots at one another consisting of some heavy accusations related to domestic abuse and sexual assault cover-ups.

You’d be forgiven for feeling that Meek spends a little too much time on Twitter. Just this week he declared another cancellation — that of wack music. “This year wack music will perish,” he wrote to his 9.3 million followers.

Should we hold a funeral for wack music? And will twerking be permitted at the ceremony?