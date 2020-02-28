Nicki Minaj Donates $25K To St. Jude’s Home For Girls In Trinidad & Tobago

All’s well that ends well for Nicki Minaj after she turned what was building up to be a potentially ‘L’ time for her in her native country, into a massive ‘W’ following her philanthropic work.

The “Megatron” rapper visited the St. Jude’s Home for Girls in Trinidad, where she not only dropped gems of inspiration on the young girls but also pledged to donated a cool US$25,000 to aid in the operation of the home.

“I wanna thank you for your work with the girls,” Nicki Minaj said to the owners and staff at the home. “I wanna thank you for giving them hope and inspiration and they’ve even given me hope and inspiration being here today. And I wanna donate $25,000 to help the girls.” The room burst out into cheers and applause immediately after she made the revelation.

The Trinidadian native clearly had a lot in store and was not done with her goodie bag just yet, as she also mentioned that she was inspired to develop a ‘fun’ space on the island that will cater to a younger demographic. She said, “I came to get ideas and you guys gave me a lot of great ideas on creating a building here in Trinidad where young people can go to and have recreational fun.”

While the $25k will definitely make a difference, it is the inspiration and advice that she provided that will have the most impact on the young audience she spoke to.

She spent a considerably long time speaking the ladies, touching on various topics such as their drive, dreaming big, identifying bad relationships, and so much more.

In speaking about her own tribulations, she educated the girls that there is always a better way out once they dig deep. Nicki Minaj also opened up about being in a home where there was domestic violence. Nicki previously spoke about her father abusing her mother when she was a teenager.

“If you have to use my life as a lesson in the fact that, there is always better days ahead,” she continues. “I want you guys to be encouraged. I want you guys to know that God didn’t promise us a problem-free life…but there has to be something inside of you, even right now today, that decides you’re going to win no matter what, no matter comes at you, no matter what was already said about you, no matter if you don’t have your parents, no matter if you don’t have family. You have to know and decide today, right now, that you are going to be one of the ones in this room that wins.”

This comes as a wonderful contrast to just a few days prior when Nicki Minaj and husband Ken were being trashed by her fellow Trinis for Ken’s overly defensive move against Soca Monarch winner and local legend, Iwer George. Nicki has since apologized to her fans, the people of Trinidad & Tobago, and Iwer George for what took place.