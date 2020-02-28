Jhené Aiko Taps Future & Miguel For New Song “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)”

Jhené Aiko taps Future and Miguel for her new song “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.).”

Jhené Aiko is queuing everything up for the release of her new album, Chilombo, next week Friday (March 6). Her new single “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” is another cut from the highly anticipated project. The track features guest appearances from Future and Miguel. The visuals saw the Los Angeles songstress celebrating life and good times with some of her closest family and friends, including her parents and her sister Mila J.

Jhené Aiko’s upcoming album, Chilombo, will arrive with 20 tracks and you can expect to here verses or hooks from her boyfriend Big Sean, as well as, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend, Nas, Ab-Soul, and H.E.R. The album title also represents her last name which means “wild beast.” Her well-received singles “Triggered (Freestyle)” and “P*$$y Fairy (OTW),” will also be included on the project.

In a couple of weeks after dropping the album, Aiko will hit the road for her “Magic Hour Tour,” which will see her performing across North America starting May 1st. She will also perform at the St. Kitts Music Festival on June 27.

In the meantime, watch her new music video “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E.)” below.