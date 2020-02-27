Waka Flocka Flame Caution Rappers Like Jim Jones Say Rap Is Dangerous

Waka Flocka Flame is cautioning rappers like Jim Jones, who are saying rap is a very dangerous game.

Jim Jones made a bold statement this week that being a rapper is more dangerous than being deployed to war in Iraq. He has been getting strong pushbacks from fans, especially those in the military, or have family members in the military. There are other rappers who may feel the same way as Jones, but there are some who disagree like Waka Flocka.

With several high-profile and violent deaths in the world of hip hop in recent memory, including the shootings of XXXTentacion, Nipsey Hussle, and Pop Smoke, some rappers have begun calling the rap game a dangerous profession. Jim Jones even recently went on record saying that being a rapper is more dangerous than being a soldier. However, some artists would beg to differ. Waka Flocka Flame took to Instagram to address the issue, calling rappers out for blaming a genre of music for what is really a matter of personal choice, saying, “…y’all folks really about to cut y’all f*ckin’ hustle out!”

Flocka went on to make some great points about the nature of hip hop and where the real dangers lie, saying, “Hip hop ain’t dangerous, bro. This sh*t making more money outta any genre in the world. Hip hop is beautiful, bro. To be a gangbanging rapper is f*ckin’ dangerous. To be a drug-dealing rapper is dangerous. Anything that’s negative is dangerous, idiotics.” Waka Flocka posted the video with the caption, “PSfuckingA”. In a similar recent post, Waka dropped some more wisdom from the front seat of his car, saying, “Y’all actually gon’ make that sh*t dangerous and y’all gon’ make these folks make laws stopping hip hop music and stopping y’all from performing. The way you moving is dangerous, the way you acting is dangerous, the people you choose to keep around you is f*ckin dangerous…God gave you a career where you don’t have to live dangerously.”

Waka Flocka is pointing to a serious issue in hip hop with these posts, and it would probably do a lot of young rappers some good to listen to his warnings. Hip hop may have been heavily influenced by gang culture in the 90s, but that era led to the untimely deaths of two of the greatest rappers of all time. Now it seems some artists are failing to learn from history, and instead, putting themselves in danger and threatening the reputation of a powerful genre.