The Game Says The Internet To Be Blamed For The Wack Music Era

The story of labels ripping off promising, young artistes has boasted the same plotline since it’s inception. There comes a time when enough is enough, and Compton legend The Game has had more than enough. The 40-year-old “Start From Scratch” artist is far from his younger days and could even be considered an elder in the business. It could be this reason why he chose to put a few people on blast during one of his recent Twitter venting sessions.

His first jab was at the quality of work being released in this day and age, and just how much of it is being shoved your way, once you are connected to the world wide web. “The internet forces you to listen to wack a** music. It’s so much of it, you’re brainwashed to thinkin the sh** actually sound like sumn,” he wrote, as he vented on Twitter.

The West Coast rapper has an impressive resume of 9 studio albums, two compilation albums, and 5 independent albums, therefore, he has definitely earned the right to vent when it comes to the quality of music being released. His latest and final studio album Born 2 Rap was released late in 2019. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 Album Charts at number 20, selling 22,979 units on the day and peaked at number 19 in December 2019. While his last project may not have done well commercial, The Game is still showing that he has a lot to offer in terms of knowledge.

He continued his Twitter rant by lashing out against the labels for being sneaky in their contracts and knowingly closing deals that are not beneficial to young entertainers.

He wrote, “This rap sh** will KILL YOU. Literally. The labels sign young artists to slave deals & their only concern is how they can use you to make more money. They don’t even advertise or market you no more, they let u do it yourself on IG while they sit back, steal & wait 4 the next you.”

“Stay INDEPENDENT. OWN your masters. Do the work yourself & the payoff will be worth it. Almost 20 years in music & not once did anyone tell me this. Sh**, I’m still waiting on them to tell YOU,” The Game mentioned as he dropped priceless nuggets of information to his over 1 million Twitter followers.

Let’s hope the rapper’s words of encouragement do not fall on deaf ears, and we get to see more creativity and independence from the youths of today.