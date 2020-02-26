Drake’s OVO Drops New Clarks Original Wallabee Collection In 3 Colorway

Drake’s OVO company has another collaboration with Clarks Originals coming in.

Toronto rapper Drake has been making some boss moves in the business world with his brand. The OVO Don’s imprint company, October’s Very Own, has teamed up with Clarks Originals to release a three-color collection of Wallabee Lo’s.Drake and OVO collaborated with Clarks to create another Wallabee collection back in 2018. This time the collection has gotten brighter and better. The new OVO Wallabee collection will feature a neon green edition, orange and black, as is made from premium suede.

It also features the OVO logo embossed on the heel of the shoe where the “Clarks Originals” shoe tag hangs along with a second tag with the logo as well. The new collection will be exclusively available on OctobersVeryOwn.com as well as OVO locations and boutiques starting on Wednesday, February 26. It will reportedly retail for about $198 to start.

Drake is a huge fan of Jamaican culture and dancehall music, and if you know a little bit of history about dancehall, then you would know that Clarks has always been a staple in the genre from as far back as the 1980s. Perhaps Popcaan had a hand in crafting the designs of these new Wallabee kicks, given that he is the only dancehall act signed to OVO Records.

Are you excited about these new OVO Wallabees?