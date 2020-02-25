Young M.A. Says Music Scene Need More R&B For Balance

Young M.A. says music lacks balance right now because there is not enough R&B.

R&B as a genre began in the 1940s in the United States, but the music has evolved considerably over the past eight decades. While new artists such as Alicia Keys, John Legend, Rihanna, and others have kept the beat alive over the past decade with millions of albums sold, the current crop of R&B artistes might not be living up to the same standard. According to Young M.A., the airwaves lacking R&B right now and a lot of fans agree with her statement.

Young M.A may be a rapper, but she has some thoughts when it comes to Rhythm and Blues… “Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B, … R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap,” the “PettyWap 2” artist wrote on Twitter.

Music don’t feel the same because we barely have R&B, … R&B brung that balance to music.. now everything is leanin one way smh so it gets played out quick! We need R&B for the balance no kap! — Young M.A (@YoungMAMusic) February 24, 2020

The comments were, no doubt, controversial and left the Twitterverse divided. Some agreed with the 27-year-old. They claimed that the 90s and 00s had R&B singers front and center and that the music scene was better off during those decades. Others, however, felt that Young M.A should check herself as she was oblivious to the artists of today who are hustling to make good music like Summer Walker, Kehlani, Ari Lennox, and Jhene Aiko. Not to mention those like Drake, Post Malone, and even Future, who are regarded as hybrid artists for incorporating R&B hooks into their raps.

Despite the Brooklyn rapper’s views, R&B/Hip Hop was still regarded as the most popular musical genre in the US in 2019, according to Neilsen’s ratings. Young M.A. put out her debut album, “Herstory in the Making,” in September, which had a distinctly R&B sound to it. As worried as Young M.A might be, we reckon the future of the genre is in good hands.