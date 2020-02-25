Tekashi 6ix9ine Co-Defendant “Nuke” Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine may he serving time, but the gang-related case he was involved in is still ongoing.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s co-defendant, Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for his crimes. His sentence is one of the longest that the judge handed down since the inception of this racketeering case in the fall of 2018. While handing down his sentence, Judge Paul Engelmayer scolded Mack while urging him to be the person that his family and friends spoke highly about in the letters sent on his behalf.

The “Stoopid” rapper was arrested in November 2018 on nine charges of racketeering, weapons possession, and conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. The counts pertain to his involvement in the notorious Nine Trey Bloods gang, which operates on the East Coast and is rumored to be connected to the sale of hard drugs, sex trafficking, and various hits.

Tekashi was initially facing up to 47 years in jail but arranged a plea deal with prosecutors that saw him testifying against his former gang members. The 23-year-old’s willingness to co-operate was Judge Paul Engelmayer’s deciding factor in handing down a mere two-year sentence to the rapper and considering the 13 months he had already served. Despite there being twelve defendants in the case, only two went to trial, one of which was Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack. Mack was found guilty on charges relating to racketeering and narcotics, including robbing fellow gang member Roland “Ro Murda” Martin, who is the reputed leader of Nine Trey Bloods, in an intra-gang dispute, and the selling of a large quantity of heroin and fentanyl.

Prosecutors had wanted Mack to serve 30 years behind bars, but Judge Engelmayer disagreed, feeling that the defendant’s decision to fight his charges at trial should not be held against him. The Judge ultimately handed down a 17-year sentence to Mack, stating, “You have done nothing to accept responsibility. Beyond a generic apology to your family, you haven’t even accepted responsibility today.” Had Mack done so, his sentence would have been reduced by three to four years.