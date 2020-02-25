Soulja Boy is back on Instagram after nearly a year hiatus.

If you were scrolling through your Instagram, you may have been surprised to spot Soulja Boy on your feed. It has been several months that the rapper has been absent from the social media platform — mostly due to his time behind bars. Following about a decade of legal issues that involved possession of marijuana and weapons, Soulja was arrested last March for violating his probation. Although he was released earlier than the eight months he was sentenced to, Soulja Boy Chicago-born artist has been laying low while he sorted out his life. The SODMG rapper’s manager, Miami Mike, recently revealed that the rapper took a break from social media because he needed it.

It seems as though Soulja, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, is on the right track if the fact that he is back on the ‘gram is anything to go by. “Drako back, let’s turn up,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself sporting a whole new look. The 29-year-old has a hot new ‘do that includes long twists (some even highlighted) poking out of his multi-colored hoodie as he crouches beside a red vehicle. The look is a fresh change for Soulja, who we are used to seeing with a more cropped style (although the blond bits have been around for a while).

Soulja has come a long way recently: removing bad influences from his life as he works on staying sober. He is also set to embark on a North American tour with Omarion that will feature Bow Wow, Lloyd, and the Ying Yang Twins, which is encouraging as Miami Mike previously said that the “Crank That” rapper has been turning down several shows.

We’re pleased to have you back, Superman.