Lil Uzi Vert’s $2 Million Bugatti Got Booted And Scratched

Lil Uzi Vert’s $2 million Bugatti Veyron was booted and scratched in the process.

If you played with cars as a child, then chance a gift from Matchbox or Hot Wheels would have been your prized possession. If so much as a scratch was to land on your ride, it would’ve been total devastation. Let’s up the stakes a bit and imagine being Lil Uzi Vert and your $2 million Bugatti got clamped, how would you feel? Not good, I assume. Earlier that day, Lil Uzi posted a couple of videos to his Instagram Stories of himself and his boy cruising along the highway in his tricked out multicolored Buggati hypercar.

While we are not sure where he was going at the time, it seems Uzi pulled up in New York throughout the coarse of the day. Sadly, for the “Hi Roller” rapper, it seems he might have overstayed his parking allotment and that in turn attracted the traffic police. A video currently circulating on social media shows two traffic polices writing a ticket and doing the unthinkable, of clamping his tires. The animated bystander who was filming and narrating the video mentioned that they were also considering towing the custom ride, but they then decided against it.

Lil Uzi Vert has not yet released a public statement about what happened, but we are sure he must be a bit upset. While the rapper is known for possessing over ten other luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Audi R8, and a few Bentleys, it seems his Buggati holds a special place in his heart. He copped the then red and white ride from Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a cool $1.7 million last year around the time of his birthday. He even paid extra to ensure that the car arrived early for his birthday event in NYC.

Come to think of it, a parking ticket shouldn’t hit too bad for Uzi, who is worth millions. Let’s just hope that the traffic police did not scratch the new wrap job.