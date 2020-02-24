Drill Rapper Channel 5 Jhub Shot In The Head: Reports

Channel 5 Jdub, one of the promising upcoming rappers from Ft Worth, Texas, is reportedly battling for his life after being hit during a shootout with rivals early in the early hours of Monday, February 24, 2020.

A short clip that has been circulating around social media shows the scene of the incident as the shirtless man lays in the grass at the front of a yard. According to the commentary of the person shooting the video, he’s sporting gold teeth, which is synonymous with the rapper. The individual was found in possession of a deadly AK 47 rifle.

While there has not been any official word from law enforcement, persons close to the Ft Worth area have been confirming the shooting and the victim. The video also captures the paramedics who arrived on the scene as they try to decipher the time of the shooting. The details of the actual shootout are still sketchy, as residents apparently heard explosions around 3:30, approximately 3 hours before first responders found the body.

During the month of February, Jdub conducted a series of interviews in which he broke down the beef between himself and Ape Gang 21 Shots, accusing him of “being friendly with the opps.” During the interview, he also spoke on the likes of LilCj Kasino and Sack Right.

The young rapper’s career saw a major boost from his latest recording, which saw him dissing multiple local rappers, which some fans are concerned could have something to do with the hit.

Just a day before he was shot, the rapper teased the release of his full-length project. “Ape II Society?? 11 songs everyone of em harder than the one b4 it. Dropping 03/XX/20 On All Major Platforms Ain’t no letting up #INSANEAPEGANG #CHANNEL5 #FREE5 #FREEAPE,” he wrote on Instagram.

Channel 5 Jdub remains in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head. Urbanislandz will provide more information as the story develops.