YBN Cordae Says He Got New Music On The Way

Fresh off his Grammy nomination at this year’s ceremony, YBN Cordae has teased the possibility of new music.

YBN Cordae’s debut album, “The Lost Boy” drew attention from both fans, who bought thousands of copies, and critics who felt it was worthy of being nominated for Best Rap Album at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. While we know that Tyler, the Creator, ultimately scooped up the honor, the nomination definitely highlighted Cordae as one to watch.

After writing raps as a hobby when he was 15-years-old, the Maryland artist decided to take his music more seriously after choosing to leave college in 2018 and move to Los Angeles. Collaborations with YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay followed, and Cordae released a remix of Eminem’s “My Name Is…” which marked his introduction to the hip hop scene. When “The Lost Boy” hit shelves in July 2019, it included collaborations with Chance the Rapper, Anderson Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, Pusha T, Arin Ray, and Meek Mill. Now, the 22-year-old is heading back into the studio.

“Y’all want some new music?” he asked fans on his Twitter feed. Um, duh. Sadly, for all their enthusiasm, that’s all supporters got as Cordae did not share any more details or, as was hoped, drop a surprise track. Still, it is an indication that the “Have Mercy” rapper is planning his next step in musical world domination. He is already scheduled to take his The Lost Boys Tour to Australia in April and May, hitting the country’s largest cities.

Fans can also hold thumbs that Cordae may do something with Eminem in the future. The “Godzilla” rapper had obviously heard Cordae’s cover of his famous 1999 track and dropped the rising star’s name in a recent interview with Variety, saying, “YBN Cordae, he’s dope.”