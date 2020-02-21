Royce Da 5’9″ Talks Eminem’s Worst & Best Albums, Yelawolf Beef & “The Allegory”

Rapper Royce Da 5’9″ drops his new album “The Allegory” today.

Royce Da 5’9″ has been doing a press run to promote his new project that is slated for a February 21 release. During a recent interview on 92.3 radio, the rapper discussed the project along with his recent resume additions, which include his appearance on Eminem’s new album and even some production credit. The rapper says he didn’t even notice when he fully submerged himself into the beat making part of the craft, but before he knew it, he had a whole catalog. “I hadn’t planned on doing anything,” Royce said about producing. “I started messing with the beats, learning how to make beats. One thing led to another and I was halfway through a project.”

The new album will feature artists like Benny the Butcher, who Royce talks about later in the interview; White Gold, Vince Staples, DJ Premier, Conway the Machine, T.I. and more. After hearing Royce and Eminem together on the latter’s latest Gold-certified album “Music To Be Murdered By,” fans were looking forward to hearing another collaboration from the two on Royce’s new album as well.

What we got instead might be way better, though. Eminem has a skit on the album (track 15) called “Perspective,” in which he talks about the influence of black music, specifically Hip-Hop being dominated by the demographic. So we do get to hear the rap God at some point on the project.

As mentioned, Royce da 5’9″ also worked with Benny The Butcher for this album. He recalled letting the whole Griselda gang crash at his studio during the making of the album during his talk with 92.3. “Before I even knew Benny existed I was a big Griselda fan,” he said in the interview. The rapper says he was working on a new instrumental when he heard Benny vibing to it. He then asked Benny if he had something to say and his response was yes. The rest is history.

Royce Da 5’9″ also shared his thoughts on Eminem’s best and worst albums, saying that The Slim Shady LP is his favorite, while Revival is perhaps Em’s worst project to date. Most of us would agree on the later.

Elsewhere in the interview, Royce talked about recently addressing rapper Yelawolf on his track “Over Comer.” The rapper says when he felt like nothing was done to clear things up with him he took it to the booth. “He did something I felt was disrespectful,” Royce explained. “There was a window of time where he could have called me to clarify or just say something to me. He didn’t even think he needed to call me — he didn’t even extend me that respect.”

Royce Da 5’9″ explained that it was something that had happened behind closed doors that was really offsensive. Even though Yelawolf had a window of time to addressed it, he didn’t and that’s why he went into the booth and recorded a song, Royce revealed. “I’m not a vindictive person,” Royce said, while adding that he just had to let Yelawolf knows whats on his radar.

Royce da 5’9″‘s highly anticipated new album “The Allegory” is a 22-track project that reportedly “pays homage to the roots if hip-hop’s intellectual appeal.”