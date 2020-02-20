Nipsey Hussle Widow Lauren London Slams Diddy Dating Rumors

Nipsey Hussle’s widow, Lauren London, slams reports claiming that she is dating Diddy.

The last year has been a whirlwind of shocking celebrity news, and in keeping with this new tradition, a jaw-dropping possible new romance jut hit the rumor mill. The late Nipsey Hussle’s widow Lauren London and veteran music producer Diddy are “officially dating,” at least so claimed one gossip blog.

Fans were taken aback to hear the news that seemed to come out of the left field. Though both Diddy and Lauren are legally single, they each tragically lost their partner within the last year and a half, and their children lost a parent. Diddy lost his partner and mother of his children Kim Porter in November 2018, and Lauren London lost her partner and child’s father, Nipsey Hussle, in March 2019.

According to reports, the two have gotten a lot closer since and their friends reportedly believe that they’re together. MTO reported that Diddy accidentally posted and deleted photos of him and Lauren on social media. The two would make an odd pair, especially considering the fact that Lauren and Diddy’s famous ex Cassie are pretty close friends as far as the public knows.

Fans were anxious to know how true the rumors were when Lauren promptly cleared things up on Instagram. The actress posted a picture of the love of her life to confirm that she is, in fact, “still his.” Alongside a photo of Nipsey Hussle giving off a stare that we can only imagine was Lauren’s actual reaction to the rumors, she wrote, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

Lauren’s response was definitely one of class and grace, but you could feel her anger. Some fans were quick to claim that they never believed the rumors for a second while others seemed like they wouldn’t mind seeing the two industry veterans together. Well, they’re just friends for now, and perhaps for a very long time to come.

“I’m all love and peace but never forget,” Lauren London added in another post. “I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family, my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”