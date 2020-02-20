Dancer Tippa Is Dead, Dancehall Mourns Another Legend

Popular dancehall dancer Tippa has died and the community is paying homage to the legend.

It has been a very harsh couple of months to welcome the start of the new year. Death has struck again, and this time it is veteran, Jamaican dancer Tippa, who is on the short end of the stick. News of his passing reached the masses after it was shared on social media shortly after his death on Tuesday, February 18. It quickly became a time of mourning for the dancing fraternity, as the veteran dancer whose real name is Fredrick Moncrieffe touched many lives through his dancing career, which began in the late 90s.

While speaking to the Jamaican Observer, fellow dancer and principal of Dance Xpressions Orville Hall mentioned, “I knew him from the 90s. And because mi in and out of the island, mi never used to see him often, but we woulda link up at World Reggae Dance Competition. His death is a painful loss and it hit hard like a ton of bricks.”

Some of his achievements include being of the founders of Squad One dancers. He also worked with the Caribbean dance force Lacadco, where he helped to choreograph various dance routines. The 52-year-old also taught dance classes at the Edna Manley College for the Performing Arts and also did a stint with Dance Jamaica Academy along with being captured in many music videos and commercials over the years. Moncrieffe also had ties to the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s World Reggae Dance Competition.

While he has worn many hats over his career, his biggest claim to fame was is regular spot on Television Jamaica’s Saturday entertainment program, Intense. He became a regular on the show teaching people, especially host Pepita, a few of the latest Jamaican dance moves.

Tippa passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies after battling cancer. Latonya, who has been Tippa’s colleague and friend for a number of years, shared that, “he had so many big plans.” Her recollection of him “was that he had lots of positivity, a mentor and motivator.”