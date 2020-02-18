Nicki Minaj Ex Safaree Asks “Ignorant” Question On Magic Johnson’s HIV Status

Nicki Minaj ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels asked his fans on Twitter whether Magic Johnson is cured of HIV and can the rest of the world get access to the same cure?

Safaree Samuels has likely had a lot of late nights since welcoming his daughter, and it seems the lack of sleep is promoting some interesting thoughts. Perhaps this is his way of taking away some of the attention from Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, who have been beefing recently. Can’t blame Safaree because after all, he’s now a reality star, and more eyes mean more relevance.

“Pardon my ignorance but I have a serious question,” the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star write on Twitter. “How did Magic Johnson get cured? I’m not believing he has it so what did he do and why can’t this be done for the rest of the world?”

The query was in reference to the former basketball player who spent most of his career at the LA Lakers. Johnson announced in 1991 that he had contracted HIV, which was regarded as a disease solely amongst the homosexual community at the time. Johnson admitted that he had gotten the illness as a result of having various sexual partners. The athlete’s life over the past almost three decades has been dedicated to HIV activism and awareness by establishing the Magic Johnson Foundation, persuading medical aid companies to cover clients who have HIV/AIDS, and promoting education that people from any race, sexual orientation, or class group were susceptible to contraction.

Through a daily combination of various medications, a good diet, and healthy activity, Johnson has prevented the disease from progressing to AIDS and is currently 60-years-old. It is perhaps for this reason (as well as a plethora of rumors) that Safaree believes Magic has magicked away the virus that currently has no cure and that something can be done for the other 37.9 million people around the world who are affected.

When the 38-year-old isn’t contemplating curing global pandemics, he is finding ways to get his newborn to stop crying. Safaree posted a video of him singing to his little girl, who was born two weeks ago, using his famous voice to calm the sweet infant.