Steph Curry Gets Risky With Ayesha Curry On IG, Dwyane Wade Reacts To Viral Pic

Steph Curry is heating up the gram with a steamy photo of him and his wife, Ayesha Curry.

This past weekend was the NBA All-Star game in Chicago. While the stars who attended shared moments from the eventful weekend to their social media, basketball star Steph Curry shared some different kinds of festivities with the world. The Golden State Warriors player is currently out on injury due to a broken hand, but that didn’t stop him from holding up his wife as her legs hung at his waist, and her arms fell around his shoulders for a shot that would send the social media world into a frenzy.

Steph posted the sexy snapshot with the caption, “Vacation vibes with my one and only like dat!” The prolific basketball player was visibly aroused by his partner as he stared down at her bikini clad body in his arms. The photo quickly went viral as the attention that we thought would be on the All-Star Game shifted to the celebrity chef and her baller husband instead.

Ayesha was among the thousands who commented on the buzzed about the photo. “You coulda at least popped a filter on this,” she wrote. “I love you though.” Also found in the comment section was famous basketball player Dwyane Wade who wrote, “I like that!”

Steph and Ayesha Curry have been married for almost 9 years now and share three children together. The two only started dating after they both started pursuing their individual Hollywood and sporting careers, but they met when they were teenagers.

The two have long been relationship goals, but not this raw and sexy side of them is not something we see often. One fan was so shocked by the heated post he wrote, “I still cant get over Steph Curry dry f***kin the sh*t outta his wife on Instagram dawg.” Another fan said, “nothing about steph curry and ayesha curry is sexy.. they belong on christian abstinence billboards.”

The steamy photo is all anyone can talk about. Check it out for yourself.

