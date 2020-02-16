Sean Paul Gives Up Partying For His Family But His Ganja Spliff Stays, ‘Ever Blazing!’

Dancehall superstar, Sean Paul, says he is done with excessive partying, but will not give up ganja any time soon.

In a recent interview with the British Daily Star, the 47-year-old Kingston native is quoted as saying he was in the past a party animal, which was his means of unwinding after being constantly on the go musically, but now that he has become a family man, his wife Jodi, and their two children help him ‘fill the void’ when he is not on tour.

The globe-trotter, who celebrated his birthday on January 9, said he is quite happy with the comforts of home and is appreciating the value of simplicity.

“The music industry is very excessive. We work long hours in the studio, on stages, traveling, and sometimes you feel you need a break, and the break can be to go towards things that don’t give you a break,” Sean Paul explained, adding that remaining humble and spending time with family has helped to keep him grounded.

However, the artiste, whose full name is Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques, said he does have a dependency on ganja, but that it was a way of “release” for him, noted in his numerous odes to the weed in songs like “We be Burnin,” “Weed Problems” featuring Chi Ching Ching, “Weed Indeed,” “Police Skit” and “Ganja Breed.”

“Personally I do smoke too much but that’s a release for me. I do think that is different,” the Wolmers High School for Boys past student said.

Sean Paul was presented with the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander, by the Government o Jamaica for his ‘contribution to the global popularity and promotion of Reggae Music’ on National Heroes Day (October 21) last year.

He was one of 143 Jamaicans who were conferred with national honors at Kings House, the official residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, and joined an elite list of music producers and artistes who have made sterling contributions to the development of various genres of Jamaican music to be so honored.

The former national water polo player exploded onto the international scene with his hit “Gimme The Light,” which was the first single from his 2002 album titled Dutty Rock, which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. He later won his first Grammy for Best Reggae Album for Dutty Rock for 2003 and was also nominated in the category of Best New Artiste and Best Male Rap Solo Performance for his other hit titled Get Busy.

At the Grammys, Sean Paul was also nominated in 2010 for his Imperial Blaze album, and again in 2013 for Tomahawk Technique as well as in 2015 for Full Frequency. He also copped a nomination in the Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Cheap Thrills.