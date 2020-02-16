Kandi Burruss Addresses Victims Of Shooting At Her Restaurant: ‘God’s Got You’

Kandi Burruss is sending her well wishes to the victims of a shooting at her business.

On Friday, Kandi Burruss’ Atlanta restaurant, Old Lady Gang, was the location of a shooting that left three people injured. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram Saturday to address the victims of the shooting and send her heartfelt support. Posting a picture that simply read, “God’s got you.”, Kandi wrote a caption saying, “My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different.”

According to reports, a man entered the restaurant on Valentine’s Day evening and targeted one male victim, injuring two uninvolved bystanders in the process. All three victims were rushed to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries and are expected to make full recoveries. The singer and former Xscape member continued her message to the victims by saying, “Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring justice to those involved.”

Kandi went on to outline the goals of her business, highlighting her priorities as a black business owner and reiterating that her establishment does not condone violence. Kandi called for the cooperation of all those present in helping to find the shooter, who has still not been arrested.

She concluded her statement by adding, “We appreciate all of the love and prayers that have come our way and we encourage anyone with any information regarding any aspects of the events that occurred to please reach out to law enforcement as soon as possible.”