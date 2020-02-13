Irv Gotti Gives Update On Murder Inc. Series Dropping Soon

Murder Inc. may be one of the most successful record labels in hip hop, but it hasn’t always been an easy ride. In fact, it’s great material for a TV series.

Established in 1992 by brothers Chris and Irv Gotti, the label was somewhat of a gift from Def Jam Recordings co-founder, Russell Simmons, for assisting in the success of DMX and Ja Rule. The “Always on Time” rapper became one of Murder Inc.’s top-selling artists, with his 1999 album, Venni Vetti Vecci, being the first released by the label. Ashanti, Christina Millian, and Lloyd were other musicians on the Murder Inc. books.

Following 15 relatively successful years, the label hit a major stumbling block when artists began to leave and an investigation by the IRS regarding allegations of laundering drug money left a shadow from which it never truly recovered.

Lucky for us, all this is now going to be the subject of a new television show. Irv Gotti first teased the possibility in January last year, stating on Instagram: “Murder Inc!! Everything will be told. The good. The bad. Everything. With my Murder Inc TV Series. I’m taking my time. Cause it has to be perfect. But for sure. It’s coming!!”

The 49-year-old is no stranger to television production. He created the BET series, Tales, inspired by famous hip hop song titles, in 2017 and the show is currently filming its third season. Gotti has now offered an update regarding the Murder Inc. series which makes it seem as if we’ll be seeing it rather soon.

“Y’all Ready!!! I promise to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth so help me GOD,” he wrote on IG. “The rise. The fall. The feds. The beefs. The love. The hate. The wins. The loses. Everything will be told. And it’s a TV Series. Cause I’m telling the whole entire story. The beginnings with nothing. To the Glory Years. To times that was like A LIVING HELL. Y’all Ready for it? A HIP HOP STORY!!”

So what can we look forward to when it does finally hit our screens? Well, don’t forget Gotti’s relationship with Ashanti, the infamous IRS investigation, and the feud with 50 Cent.

We can’t wait.