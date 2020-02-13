Bob Marley Foundation Assisting In Reggae Boyz Qatar 2020 Marketing Campaign

The Bob Marley Foundation, led by Cedella Marley, has engaged in another partnership with the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), aimed at assisting with marketing and sponsorship generation for the national men’s team, the Reggae Boyz, in their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to JFF president Michael Ricketts, the JFF had been engaging in discussions with Cedella, who has expressed an interest in assisting the organization to market Jamaica’s football on the “international stage” to attract sponsors and corporate entities.

“The Marley Foundation is on board in this regard. We have had some discussions and this is the direction she will be heading. So she has now partnered with the JFF as we try to market our football products,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Cedella and The Bob Marley Foundation were the main sponsors of the national female football team, the Reggae Girlz’, program during their historic qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France in 2019. At the time, Jamaica became the first Caribbean country to qualify for a women’s football World Cup.

Cedella has been lauded locally and internationally as “the savior of Jamaican women’s” football after she came on board in 2014 as an ambassador and sponsor, along with the Bob Marley Foundation to turn the national women’s team’s fortunes after it had been abandoned in 2010 by the JFF.

The Bob Marley Foundation is the charitable arm for The Bob Marley Museum and Tuff Gong International. An independent, nonprofit organization focuses on the delivery of social interventions by way of education, culture, environment, and sustainable community development. Established in 1986, it has, over the years, contributed financial, cultural, and other resources to numerous communities and organizations in Jamaica.