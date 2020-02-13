Big Sean Put Nas On Blast, Reveals New Album On The Way

Big Sean tried to put Nas on blast in the studio but ended up spilling the beans on his new album

According to Big Sean, we should expect 2020 to bring us a new Nas album. Sean unofficially announced the upcoming album while shooting a video of Nas and himself in the studio. The clip, which was posted to the Detroit rapper’s Instagram story, features Sean saying, “By the way, Nas dropping an album. Hey, I’m putting Nas on blast right now. You finna drop?” The Queens native laughed before answering, “Something like that. It get kinda hard to replace me, man.” The post was followed up by a posed shot of the two artists in the studio.

Nas, who is found at or near the top of almost every list featuring the greatest MCs of all time, last dropped the album Nasir in 2018. Last year, he followed that up with The Lost Tapes 2, which featured unreleased music from his legendary body of work.

Nas may have already hinted at the album that Big Sean is talking about in an interview with Angie Martinez in 2018 when he addressed spending studio time with Swizz Beatz and RZA. Commenting briefly on his future project, the “N.Y. State of Mind” rapper said, “It’s another album that I already had been working on before [Nasir]. Since I did this, I gotta do something that, you know, goes in another direction a little bit. So I’m finishing up the next one.”

It is unclear if Big Sean and Nas were spending time in the studio together to work on Nas’ or Sean’s album, the latter of which is due to drop any time now. Sean’s latest project is rumored to be titled Detroit II and is said to feature collaborations with Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Meek Mill. Regardless of which project we should expect to see the Sean and Nas collaboration on, these two talented lyricists teaming up for a track or two can only bring good things into the hip hop universe.