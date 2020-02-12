Tupac Had Elaborate Plan To Fake His Death, Is Alive According To New Documentary

It’s more than two decades since Tupac Shakur passed away, but the hip hop icon still captivates the minds of millions.

The “California Love” rapper died in a rain of bullets in Las Vegas on September 13th, 1996. The rapper had been in Sin City to celebrate his business partner’s birthday and attended the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson, before occupants of a Cadillac, opened fire on Tupac’s vehicle while at a red light. He and Suge Knight, who was in the car with him at the time, were transported to the hospital where medical personnel placed Tupac on life support due to one of the four bullets piercing his lung. The 25-year-old ultimately died from internal bleeding, with his killer never being brought to justice.

Despite the late rapper’s body being cremated and members of his crew allegedly smoking his ashes mixed with weed, rumors have always been around that Tupac is actually alive and living on an island somewhere. Now, claims being made in a new documentary make even those allegations seem tame.

According to filmmaker, Rick Boss, Tupac never passed away at University Medical Center in Las Vegas. Instead, he managed to sneak out (with or without bullets still lodged in his body, it has not been confirmed), and fled to New Mexico where he remains to this day under the protection of the Native American Navajo tribe, ABC affiliate KTNV reported.

We know what you’re thinking — why has no one, like, say, the police, not found him? Well, according to Ross, the FBI is not allowed on Navajo land. “After the shooting. What’s next? This movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico,” he told KTNV. “Getting protection from the Navajo tribe. When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport. So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

We’re going to need a lot of popcorn to watch 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC.