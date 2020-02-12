Travis Scott Was Salty About Kylie Jenner Hanging Around Drake: Reports

Travis Scott wasn’t too thrilled about his baby mama Kylie Jenner hanging around Drake.

It sounds like Travis Scott is trying to have his cake and eat it as far as his relationship with Kylie Jenner is concerned. You may remember that the couple split up around September last year. No explanation was given for the break-up by either party, though the “Highest in the Room” rapper later released a song that gave a hint as to just what may have caused the pair to go their separate ways. “Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate,” Travis Scott raps with Pop Smoke on “Gatti.” Many assumed this was a reference to Kylie Jenner’s tendency of being a homebody, while the Grammy Award nominee is known for touring around the world.

Travis offered even more clarity in an interview with XXL Magazine, where he stated, “I love [Stormi’s] mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

Despite being “officially” broken up, the former couple has been seen out together a lot lately. Their most notable appearance was surely on Sunday night, where Stormi’s dad was spotted in a limousine with Kylie and her sisters Khloé and Kourtney following the 2020 Academy Awards. According to sources, the once-upon-a-time lovebirds are actually back together but taking things slow.

“Kylie doesn’t want this public back-and-forth when it comes to her relationship with Travis,” a source told PEOPLE. “When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will. For now, they are great and happy. They spend most days together with Stormi.”

The source also claimed, however, that Travis was not too impressed when his former flame began spending time with Drake after their split. The make-up mogul and the “War” rapper, who are old friends, were seen more in each other’s company after Stormi’s parents parted ways, with it believed that something romantic was underway.

“Travis was obviously never thrilled that Kylie hung out with other guys. He is very protective of Kylie,” claimed the source.

While we think that Kylie has the right to see whoever she wants as a single woman, we’re happy for Stormi that her folks seem to be back together.