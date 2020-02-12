50 Cent Trolls Stripper Who Broke Her Jaw After Falling Off A Pole

50 Cent will troll anyone, even an injured stripper who broke her jaw after falling off a very tall pole.

50 Cent recently announced he was done with petty public feuds in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s tragic passing. Apparently, his promise doesn’t include taking shots at regular people on social media. This time, Fifty is taking aim at a stripper whose fall from a two-story-high pole has gone viral. Fifty posted the clip of the accident to his Instagram with the caption, “this b**ch dead that’s just her nerves making her shake. LOL #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac.” Of course, the rapper and money-making machine couldn’t miss a chance to tag his personal brands of liquors.

The video seems to have gone viral not only because of the spectacle of seeing a stripper fall from such a tall height, but also because the dancer, whose name is Genea Sky, continued her routine, twerking after violently hitting the ground. The incident, which took place at a gentleman’s club in Texas, left Genea with multiple serious injuries, including a fractured jaw, cracked teeth, and a sprained ankle. Sky took to Instagram to update everyone after the video went viral, addressing those who have sent her messages of support and ignoring the haters. Choking back tears, she said, “It’s just a really humbling experience to just be alive. You know, I’m really thankful for that. That’s just what’s most important to me at this very moment.”

One of Genea’s good friends created a GoFundMe for her after the accident in hopes that she would receive some help for her medical expenses. So far, the account has raised $13k of its $20k goal. The accident definitely brings to light how physically demanding and even dangerous professional dancing can be. As for 50 Cent, his reaction doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone who has followed his career of low blows and pettiness. Hopefully, there is still time for him to grow in the new year.

Some fans definitely weren’t happy about 50 Cent making light of her situation.