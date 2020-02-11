Nicki Minaj Suggests She Would Bodied Kendrick Lamar On A Track

Nicki Minaj is finally admitting why she doesn’t have a song with Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most prolific rappers in the industry. He has achieved countless profound career achievements and is waxed lyrically by his counterparts. It is no wonder people would question why Nicki Minaj, another one of the biggest rappers of our time, wouldn’t have a song with him. We’ve seen Kendrick drops collabs with other legends like Rihanna and Lil Wayne.

Today during an episode of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj’s radio show, the rapper was asked the question that we probably all wished for or wondered at some point: Why doesn’t Nicki Minaj have a song with Kendrick Lamar? Nicki’s answer could not be more indirect. “The reason ’cause I haven’t collaborated with Kendrick Lamar yet is because he don’t want to get washed,” Nicki began jokingly.

She went on to describe her admiration for Kendrick and his work in a more sincere way. “I’m a big fan of him and his talent and I’m looking forward to collaborating with him one day hopefully because he’s animated and I like the animation,” she continued.

“And also, he just respects the craft of rap and at this time right now…,” Nicki added, implying that Kendrick’s characteristics are rare among rappers these days.

Nicki is also a brilliant songwriter herself who has even been recognized through multiple channels and is widely believed to have one of the best verses in Hip-Hop history. This was for her epic presentation, and an insane pen game on Kanye West’s 2010 smash hit “Monster” also alongside Jay Z and Rick Ross.

Kendrick Lamar is one of the most prolific songwriters in the game. The Pulitzer Prize winner also has a hand in Rihanna winning her first NAACP Award for their collaboration on “Loyalty” as well as SZA’s first NAACP award for their song “All The Stars.”

There’s no doubt that any record with Nicki and Kendrick together is instant fire. Plus, that name combination alone sounds like a viral affair. Do you think we will ever get a Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj collaboration? Who would get bodied on this track?