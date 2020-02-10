Romain Virgo and His Wife Elizabeth Welcome Twins

It’s a wonderful start to the Aquarius season for Romain Virgo and his wife, who recently welcomed twins.

Reggae superstar Romain Virgo and his new wife, Elizabeth, have finally extended their lovely family. A very excited Virgo took to his Instagram account to share the good news to his over 387k followers. His excitement is no surprise as he proudly welcomed twins. Now, who does not like to double up on the joy you receive, welcoming a new baby into the world? Furthermore, this means that both will grow and support each other. What made the day even more special is that his wonderful bundles of joy took their first breath on the same day Romain himself was born.

The image he shared with his Instagram followers showed the feet of his newborns. While a few fans were a little disappointed that they did not get to see the faces, the congratulations were no less evident.

He captioned the image, “There’s no greater gift that anyone could give on this my ???? Birthday to make me this happy. Thank you @itse_lizabeth for making it look so easy. We should go again soon. Thank you God for ???????? our blessings. #TheVirgos #OurTwins #CountingAllOurBlessings #BestBirthDayGiftEver.”

The dancehall community poured their hearts out in the comment section, with the likes of Macka Diamond, Chi Ching Ching, Terri-Karelle Reid, Tami Chin Mitchell, Yendi Phillips, Alaine, Kemar Highcon, Beenie Man, Tarrus Riley, Chi Ching Ching, and Dre Island to name a few. Many more entertainers and fans all sent their love and congratulations to him and his family. It is such a joyous occasion.

The Urban Islandz Family extends a heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Virgo and his wife on the birth of their twins.