Buju Banton, Shabba Ranks & Lady G To Receive JaRIA Award

Dancehall veterans Shabba Ranks, Lady G, and Buju Banton are among the entertainers who will be specially recognized at this year’s staging of the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) Honour Awards ceremony, which is set for the Little Theatre in St. Andrew on February 25.

Among the other award recipients are Dean Fraser, dance lecturer Orville “Xpressionz” Hall, radio announcer and emcee Elise Kelly, Chevelle Franklin, and Philip “Fatis” Burrell, who will be honored posthumously.

According to president of the JaRIA, Ewan Thompson, the Awards, which is a signature event for Reggae Month, “aims to bring out magical moments in history.” In addition, he said, one of the features of the ceremony will be a 30-piece reggae orchestra.

“Come enjoy great interpretations of our own music. Come see us honor our colleagues and our friends,” he said.

The other activities organized by JaRIA for Reggae Month are Reggae Wednesdays at Emancipation Park in New Kingston and Reggae University, which will be held every Thursday in collaboration with other entities, starting today at the Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road, St. Andrew.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, “performers, songwriters, administrators, and producers, who have contributed to the growth and development of Reggae music, will all be honored at the annual Reggae Month event.

“The industry always looks forward to that event, where they are honored by their peers,” she stated.