Angela Simmons Iced Bow Wow Dating Rumors Amidst Viral TikTok Video

Angela Simmons sets the record straight following her recent TikTok video with rapper Bow Wow and confirms the two are not back together.

Despite what everyone was thinking (and hoping), Angela joined “TMZ Live” Thursday and broke the news to fans that her and Bow Wow’s relationship is nothing in the realm of dating. Angela Simmons and Bow Wow have known each other since they were teenagers and she protested that their longstanding friendship has remained close throughout the years.

Angela had this to say about their relationship, “The stories and the history we have are pretty crazy. He’s been there for heartbreaks, break-ups, dating him, not dating him. It’s been a whole long situation.”

If you recall, the two child stars dated briefly back in 2012, and then parted ways to begin families of their own. Bow Wow and ex Joie Davis have one child together, a nine-year-old daughter. While Angela went onto have a child in 2016 with her ex, Sutton Tennyson, who was tragically gunned down at his Atlanta home.

However, both are now single and presumably could be ready to mingle. Angela did not completely rule out the idea, but she did suggest we wouldn’t be seeing her and Shad Moss (Bow Wow) walking hand and hand anytime soon.

“You just never know where life can take things sometimes, but right now we’re friends,” said Angela.

Angela has also been linked to her other famous ex Lil Romeo in recent interviews. In December, Angela deaded any ideas that she and Lil Romeo would ever patch things up during an interview with TooFab. Angela opened up about her on-again-off-again relationship with her “Growing Up Hip Hop“ co-star Lil Romeo.

“I mean to put me through this publicly makes me know you’re not my friend,” Angela explained.