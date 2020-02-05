Megan Thee Stallion Says G-Eazy Didn’t Get The Goods, Fans Call Her Cap

Megan Thee Stallion is denying rumors circulating about her and G-Eazy.

It was quite an eventful Superbowl weekend. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance at the Superbowl halftime show was probably the most talked-about, but something else that has gotten the attention of fans online is Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy in a club all over each other. The two rappers fueled romance rumors when a video surfaced online of them partying at a club together and seemed extremely close as they whispered into each other’s ears and getting really cozy. G-Eazy later posted a video of him basically making out with Megan Thee Stallion’s face.

Meg got on social media just in time to join the circus of comments that perpetuated the narrative that there was something going on between her and the Bay Area rapper. She took to Twitter to quell the rumors typing, “Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out but I am not f***ing G Eazy,” Megan tweeted. One fan questioned her claim replying, “so why was he sucking the makeup off ur right cheek like that hottie,” to Megan. In response, the rapper wrote back, “He like fenty” – something that has got the internet cracking up.

He like fenty ????? https://t.co/Av3uchqMQb — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

Even though Meg has denied the rumors, many fans are still questioning why they were basically all over each other this weekend. It seems G-Eazy is definitely getting a lot of press from it. Recently, his ex-girlfriend and singer Halsey had to set a fan straight for trying to disrupt her good energy by shouting G-Eazy’s name repeatedly at one of her shows. That was also something that put G back on people’s radar. The rapper appears to had a ball partying hard this weekend. The ShadeRoom recently posted a video of him taking shots with a co-ed group of friends at what appears to be the same house party where Meg Thee Stallion was.

Well, it’s sad that the G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion ship had to wreck this soon. Is anyone else wondering if there is new music on the horizon from the “No Limit” rapper?

Lol alright nowww y’all got all y’all jokes out ? but I am not fucking G Eazy. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) February 4, 2020

The devil is a lier .. that’s ur story ? pic.twitter.com/4y9wIgX0P5 — MILK (@DaRealMilk) February 5, 2020

da hood was ready to pull up on G Eazy like pic.twitter.com/ObzY2KjDl9 — YT:AJSReactions (@Ajsreaction) February 4, 2020

G.Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion are couple goals of the day ?? pic.twitter.com/AesjhNHYtt — God'spower (@Godspower__) February 3, 2020

Seems Megan Thee Stallion isn’t as Eazy as everyone thought she is.