Billie Eilish Says There Is A Lot Of Capping In Hip Hop, Fans Put Her On Blast

Billie Eilish is calling out rappers for lying in their music.

18-year-old singer Billie Eilish had a lot to say in her recent Vogue interview. During the discussion with the fashion giant, Eilish talked about artists lying in their lyrics and the difference between that and some of her music that she says is fiction. “Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” Billie Eilish said. “There’s a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs where people are just lying. There’s a lot of that in rap right now, from people that I know who rap,” she continued. “It’s like, ‘I got my AK-47, and I’m f**kin’,’ and I’m like, what? You don’t have a gun. ‘And all my b**ches…’ I’m like, which b**ches? That’s posturing, and that’s not what I’m doing,” the singer said.

According to Vogue, Eilish said she and her brother enjoy developing characters and writing from their perspective but that’s just telling an entertaining story, not lying. The “Bad Guy” hitmaker took home 5 Grammys last week Sunday, which is the first time a Best New Artist Grammy winner has ever swept all the top categories in one ceremony since Christopher Cross in 1981.

Billie’s prodigious songwriting abilities did not go unnoticed by her mother, Maggie Baird who said she was worried at first. “I needed to understand that this was essentially creative writing,” Baird said. “There were things Billie did that totally worried me in terms of her behavior. The stuff she used to write on her bedroom walls scared me: ‘Why am I alive?’… But not the lyrics. The really dark stuff is fiction.”

Elsewhere in the interview Billie talked about the backlash that Drake got when people found out that he texted her. “The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” she told Vogue. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about. Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f**k is that sh*t?” Eilish said.

Billie Eilish is a thought provoking character as seen with her album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Perhaps Eilish may have simply been telling the truth about rappers capping but do you think rap cap should be canceled?

Worst part about popstars like Billie Eilish talking about rap is that they always act like it's a monolith. Like there's not more to it than what they describe. — Doomsday Hausen (@JoeyDoomsday) February 4, 2020

“yes I will use rap trends, aesthetics and production to make a name for myself. afford it any respect as an art form whatsoever? lol!” – billie eilish https://t.co/VebEfMHIfE — jon? (@jonmosphere) February 4, 2020

Billie Eilish had two bad takes today. 1 about hip hop and the other about Drake — Anthony J (@ajclassic) February 4, 2020

anyone that agrees with billie eilish on what she said about rap/hip hop pls stay away from me. you are the feds — wt/trae young stan acct (@imvrysickntired) February 4, 2020